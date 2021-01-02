TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $336,340.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,593.00 or 1.00309072 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00011547 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00043001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,841,338 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.