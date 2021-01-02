TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $203,577.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00027797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00163452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.08 or 0.00502263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018355 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003276 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

