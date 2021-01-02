Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00035068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019849 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002994 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,075,674 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.