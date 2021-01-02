TravelNote (TVNT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,942.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $22,184.91 and $3,942.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

