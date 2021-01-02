Trident Group Trading Down 50% Over Last 7 Days (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Trident Group token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group launched on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

