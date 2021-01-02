TrueFeedBack Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $407,299.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile