TrueFlip (TFL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,566.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $1.33 million and $2,566.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00037742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00266797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01901635 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

