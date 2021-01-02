Truegame (TGAME) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Truegame has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $40,968.39 and $11,125.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

TGAME is a token. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

