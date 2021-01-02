TrueUSD (TUSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $274.99 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $274.99 million and $156.41 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Zebpay and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Zebpay, IDEX, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Bitso, HBUS, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinTiger and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

