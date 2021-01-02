TrustSwap Price Tops $0.60 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $42.18 million and $1.51 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,997,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,678,219 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars.

