TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $325,453.00

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

Buying and Selling TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.