Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

UBSFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.50 and a beta of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.