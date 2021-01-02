UGAS Hits One Day Volume of $4.29 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00252762 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $645.72 or 0.01945519 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

