UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.36 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $10.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00418088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000211 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.