Uquid Coin Trading Up 90.1% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 90.1% against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00016007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Exrates, IDAX and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $51.97 million and $7.49 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00036807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00258525 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.01964282 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Exrates, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

