Valor Token Reaches Market Cap of $4.64 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Valor Token has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Valor Token has a total market cap of $4.64 million and $398,970.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00036672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.83 or 0.01971874 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.