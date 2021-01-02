Vanilla Network Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $122,170.72 and $52,763.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

