Veritaseum (VERI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,440.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Veritaseum has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $3,440.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00012323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

