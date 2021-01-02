Vid Trading Up 21.9% This Week (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Vid has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Vid has a market cap of $1.48 million and $8,831.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00114238 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00159932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00493304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00265668 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018153 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,274 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

