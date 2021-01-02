VideoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.31 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $248,224.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

