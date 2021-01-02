Voise (VOISE) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded down 96.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Voise token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Voise has traded 95.9% lower against the US dollar. Voise has a market capitalization of $173,425.38 and $22.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00269635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015377 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.05 or 0.01912713 BTC.

Voise Token Profile

Voise (VOISE) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voise is www.voise.com

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

