Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) vs. HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Head-To-Head Comparison

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) and Volt Information Sciences (NYSE:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million 12.02 $22.44 million $0.77 39.29 Volt Information Sciences $997.09 million 0.04 -$15.19 million ($0.56) -3.16

HeadHunter Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeadHunter Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of HeadHunter Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.18% 98.65% 20.06% Volt Information Sciences -2.51% -37.15% -6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HeadHunter Group and Volt Information Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Given HeadHunter Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

HeadHunter Group beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

