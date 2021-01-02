VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,548.22

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $82,548.22 and $39.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

