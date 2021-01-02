Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.28

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $760.51 or 0.02473046 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00018809 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

