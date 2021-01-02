WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.31 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. WAX has a market cap of $56.31 million and $3.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00045086 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,740,320,087 coins and its circulating supply is 1,470,760,149 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

