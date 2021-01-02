WeShow Token (WET) Market Cap Hits $1.98 Million

WeShow Token (CURRENCY:WET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. WeShow Token has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $604,650.00 worth of WeShow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeShow Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and Coinrail. In the last seven days, WeShow Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00028813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00119503 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00167303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.00509224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00276669 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018413 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003281 BTC.

WeShow Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,851,903 tokens. The official website for WeShow Token is www.we.show . WeShow Token’s official Twitter account is @WeShowGroup . The official message board for WeShow Token is blog.naver.com/weshow2018

WeShow Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeShow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeShow Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeShow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

