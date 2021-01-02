Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several brokerages have commented on WPRT. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.33 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $731.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. Analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,165,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

