WINk Market Capitalization Hits $18.85 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

