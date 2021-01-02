WOM Protocol Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.23 million and $1.33 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

