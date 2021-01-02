xBTC Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,795.00 (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One xBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002218 BTC on major exchanges. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $7,795.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

xBTC Token Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 3,214,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,606 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars.

