YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $290,340.00

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $41,217.57 and $290,340.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFIVE FINANCE token can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00007209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,153 tokens. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance

Buying and Selling YFIVE FINANCE

