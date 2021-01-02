YFValue Market Capitalization Achieves $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One YFValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00120280 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00168390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00513777 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00279923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018570 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003277 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 tokens. The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

YFValue Token Trading

YFValue can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

