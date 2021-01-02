yTSLA Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,606.00 (yTSLA)

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One yTSLA Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yTSLA Finance has a market capitalization of $103,243.58 and $36,606.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yTSLA Finance has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00119501 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00167301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.99 or 0.00510202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00277457 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018455 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003282 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,436 tokens. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

yTSLA Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

