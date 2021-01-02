Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.31. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.51. 2,335,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day moving average of $155.61. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

