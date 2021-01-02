Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

OXM opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

