Zacks: Analysts Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Announce $2.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.32. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $13.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.06 to $16.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.21.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.90 on Friday, hitting $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 805,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,082. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $273.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $239,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

