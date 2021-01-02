Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.40. Target reported earnings per share of $1.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $181.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

