Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Applied Materials reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.96.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $86.30. 5,716,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $90.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

