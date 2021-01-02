Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.20. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $24.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $451.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.44.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,298 shares of company stock valued at $32,735,498. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,331,000 after acquiring an additional 380,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $472.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $516.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.30. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

