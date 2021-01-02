Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.73.

V traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,922,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,565. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $426.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day moving average of $201.28.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 713,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,595,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.