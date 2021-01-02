ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.18

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.61 million and $25,400.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00193160 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00038172 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000601 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,077,817 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

