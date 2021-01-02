Zel Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Zel has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and $590,016.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00181319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,379,000 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

