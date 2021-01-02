Zen Protocol Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $592,241.64 and approximately $222.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00319410 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000123 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00211018 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001508 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

