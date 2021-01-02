Zen Protocol Price Up 45.5% This Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $701,415.54 and $375.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 45.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00296871 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000767 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001542 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.