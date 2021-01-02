Zenswap Network Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,099.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $8,291.42 and approximately $2,099.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00120334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00168467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00512719 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00279485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003287 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

