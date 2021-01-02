ZENZO Price Reaches $0.0470 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $650,999.84 and approximately $3,133.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00121097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.81 or 0.00523821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00145603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00049828 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem . The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

