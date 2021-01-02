Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,472.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $82,472.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00182095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00026977 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 152.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,485,287 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.