Zilliqa (ZIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $800.91 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $800.91 million and approximately $207.69 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001449 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019912 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004298 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,095,952,012 coins and its circulating supply is 10,804,484,859 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

