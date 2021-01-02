ZINC (ZINC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $236.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $7.50 and $18.94. ZINC has a total market cap of $71,254.76 and approximately $236.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

