ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 44.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $622.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 990% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.26 or 0.00439269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,329,485,657 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,314,077,220 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.